Cape Town - More suspects arrested for Kalbaskraal's triple murder, Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said late on Monday, the police arrested another two suspects, aged 43 and 48, in connection with the triple murder in Kalbaskraal which brings the total number of arrests to four. Van Wyk said the two suspects have been positively identified with the other two already in custody.

"The suspects will appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate court on Wednesday. The police are still looking for a fifth suspect, the investigating is ongoing," Van Wyk said.

This comes after, three males aged 30, 34 and 39 were shot and fatally wounded and two other males aged 28 and 31 were shot and injured at the ShaZah Supermarket in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury during an armed robbery on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation and that the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

He said as crime scene experts were immediately called out to the crime scene to comb the area for clues. Information was followed up and sterling investigations by detectives led to the arrest of two suspects aged 30 and 34 in Bellville South.

However, he said one of the suspects was being held in custody for questioning as detectives were on the hunt for two other suspects, which they arrested few hours after the first arrest.

On Monday night residents held a memorial service at the ShaZah Supermarket where two shopkeepers and a bystander named Jeremy Koordom were killed.

Moerat Tajoodien, owner of the property, said everyone was shocked at what had happened.

“No one expected that such a tragedy would happen in Kalbaskraal,” Tajoodien said.

A devastated Tajoodien said Koordom “came to the shop to buy milk for his child” and said they had experienced a couple of robberies but no one was killed during those incidents.

“Everybody knew (the shopkeepers) and they operated the supermarket for 10 years in the area. I’m getting in contact with the families of the deceased in Bangladesh. Along with the residents we will be helping in transporting their bodies back home,” he said.

