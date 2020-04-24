Two more deaths as Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded two more deaths according to the Covid-19 statistics released by Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize on Friday. The Western Cape has also recorded 1 413 positive Covid-19 cases, while the country is sitting on an collective 4 220 cases. "We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said. The results from the national results differ to those provided by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday. "We send our condolences to their families and loved ones at this time," the Winde said.

Here is a breakdown on where the Western Cape Covid-19 cases are located within the province.

Winde has said that the province is still going to face a very challenging time in the weeks and months to come.

"The lockdown has helped, but it has not stopped the virus. The peak is still to come, and many people will be infected by Covid-19.

"That is why it is so important that every single one of us continue to play our part to flatten the curve. If we do this, we can prevent our health system from being overwhelmed, and we can save many lives," Winde said.