Two more suspects appear in court for Endlovini mass killing

Cape Town - Two more people have been charged for the killings in the New Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, where gunmen opened fire and killed four men and a woman on March 14. Thembani Kobe, 28 and Sipho Mgijima, 25, appeared on Wednesday in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. They were charged with five counts of murder and more charges could be added later.

“The prosecutor advocate Madoda Peter told the court that the State will oppose bail, as Mgijima was arrested in Cala in the Eastern Cape, and Kobe has the pending case of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition against him,” NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said. “The accused are also charged under Schedule 6, and they told the court that they are not applying for bail at this juncture,” he said. Kobe and Mgijima will join Madoda Zwayi, 34, the first person who was charged for the murders, in court tomorrow where arguments are to be heard for his bail application.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Mgijima was arrested as part of a joint operation. “The investigation took the integrated teams of detectives, intelligence officials and Eastern Cape police to Cala, where the suspect was apprehended,” Potelwa said. She said Kobe was arrested in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, after he had given police the run-around.

“An unlicensed firearm, believed to be the murder weapon for the five murders, was found in his possession,” she added. On Sunday, May 8, another six people were gunned down in Site C, Khayelitsha. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said while the most recent shooting is still under investigation, they could not rule out extortion rings and gang violence. [email protected]