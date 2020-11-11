Two murder suspects appear in court over Cape teen’s gruesome pit bull mauling

Cape Town - Two suspects appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore. The suspects, aged 18 and 24, were arrested by the police after Jordan’s gruesome death last week. Moore, from Saxon Sea, Western Cape, was killed on Friday. He was visiting the area for a sleepover at his cousin’s house. According to reports, he and two friends were approached by two men who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale. The men allegedly forced the trio to buy them liquor at a local shebeen. Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Jordan was unable to escape.

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted, stabbed and had their dog maul Jordan to death.

Jordan Moore, 16, was viciously murdered. Photo: supplied

Provincial police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the suspects are alleged to be Jordan’s killers.

“Two suspects aged 18 and 24 are expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court this morning (Tuesday) where they are facing a charge of murder of a 16-year-old boy,” Rwexana said.

As the pair briefly appeared in court, hundreds of residents of Atlantis were baying for their blood outside.

The community has been shaken by the gruesome death of Jordan, who was in Grade 10 at Robinvale High School.

Residents called for “Justice for Jordan” and carried placards reading “Enough is enough”.

Previously speaking to African News Agency (ANA), Jordan’s mother, Letitia Moore, 34, described her eldest son as a respectable boy who always had a smile on his face and loved making others laugh.

The two suspects have since abandoned their bail application and the case has been postponed until January 22, 2021.

