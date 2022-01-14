Two of Western Cape’s most wanted suspects nabbed after release of exclusive Cape Argus article

Cape Town – Days after the Cape Argus exclusively published a list of the police’s top 10 most wanted suspects in the Western Cape, two of them have since been arrested with the help of the communities. SAPS spokesperson André Traut said information received from the public was pursued which led to the arrest of Rowan Fortuin and Duran Williams.

Fortuin was wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein in September 2017 and Williams was sought for a Lentegeur murder in February 2017. Traut said Fortuin and Williams are expected to make their court appearances at Blue Downs and Mitchells Plain courts in due course, where bail will be opposed. The arrests came after the Cape Argus exclusively published a list of the Western Cape's 10 most wanted suspects.

Duran Fortuin was wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein in September 2017. Picture: SAPS The nine men, and one woman, are wanted for a range of offences including murder, rape, business robbery and being in the possession of unlicensed firearms. “We wish to express our sincere appreciation towards the public for their valuable contribution in bringing these wanted suspects to book,” Traut said. He said the list of ten most wanted suspects would be frequently updated, and as arrests are being affected, other cases are evaluated and added to the list.