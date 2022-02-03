Two people dead, 25 others injured in crash on the N7 in Visserhoek

Cape Town - Two people have died and 25 others have been left injured in a car accident involving a Golden Arrow bus and a delivery van on the N7 in Visserhoek on Thursday morning. Currently, traffic officials have cordoned the area while emergency rescue officials are attending to the scene.

One right lane is open and traffic is being diverted towards Contermanskloof. The City’s Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman reported on the incident at 6.45am this morning, advising motorists travelling in the area to be cautious. Coleman says traffic closures are still in place, with traffic still being diverted to other routes.

Golden Arrow Bus Services have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond. Two people have died and 25 others have been left injured in a car accident involving a Golden Arrow bus and a delivery van on the N7 in Visserhoek. Picture: Supplied Earlier this week, four people died and several others were left injured in a horrific car crash along Baden Powell Drive in Mitchells Plain. The incident which took place shortly after 11am on Monday during a police chase after an incident at Mnandi Beach saw a family of four lose their lives while six other people were left seriously injured.