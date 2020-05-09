Two people on a motorbike alleged to have torched Sea Point resident's car

Cape Town - The Sea Point resident who feeds the homeless in his area, and had his car torched following backlash to his efforts, has shared insight on what happened the morning of the incident. Peter Wagenaar believes the torching of his Mini Cooper was an escalation of the backlash he had received from the community. “We feed homeless people and there are a handful of people not happy with it and they have rallied (other) people.” He mentioned that a few weeks ago, police came and asked him for his permit to feed the homeless, and that he did have one in place.

"We've had a couple of law enforcement guys come through, we had a (police) captain arrive about a few Friday's ago, and he was a little bit too passionate, but be that as it may, that was sorted out.

"Colonel [Helena] Mouton at SAPS Sea Point has been a great leader, and we've been handing out since then," he said.

Speaking about the incident, Wagenaar said that he woke up at about 3:40am, to the sound of his car alarm going off.

"Looked out the window, alerted my wife, and said that our car is on fire. I told her to call the fire department while I go down to see what was happening."

Wagenaar said that law enforcement and the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire, but later on, they heard from one of the neighbours that a nursing staff member who was on duty had heard a motorbike arrive at about 3.35am.

"She popped her head out of the window, and she just saw a motorbike buzzing off, doing a u-turn and then shooting up the road with two people on, and that's now been confirmed by CCTV footage.

"That is being investigated by SAPS on the overhead cameras."

Wagenaar said the CCTV footage has been reviewed by the authorities and they have provided him with feedback,

“I haven’t personally seen it but I have been informed by the police that you could see two men on a motorbike and they arrive at the car and it seems as though they threw something and it bursts into flames,” he said.

When asked for confirmation on what was seen on the CCTV footage, SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: "The case is still under investigation with no new developments to report so far."

Wagenaar added: "In the meanwhile, fortunately for us, we're fine. The car is replaceable, hearts of stone are a little bit more difficult to work on.

“What I make of this is that someone clearly wanted to send a message or stop me.”

Meanwhile, media personality and activist Steven Taylor has set up a Backabuddy page in aid of Wagenaar.

“This cannot be the norm and we need to stand up for those who want to make a difference and positive change.

"He was helping the homeless in his area by giving them food. He did nothing wrong and only tried to help where he could like many others across The country trying to assist as Covid-19 has really had a massive impact on everyone.

"Many have been hit hard and now have no income now relying on good people like Peter and others to have a meal,” Taylor said.

If anyone would like to donate please visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/peter-wagenaar

