Two perish in Philippi, Browns Farm fires

Cape Town - Two people have died in separate fires in Cape Town on Monday morning. In a statement, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fires occurred in Philippi. The first fire was in Feljisi Road in Philippi East. Carelse said fire crews received the emergency call at 1.50am about an informal structure alight at the address. He said fire crews arrived and found a single structure alight.

After firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, the body of a 20-year-old man was found inside the structure.

The second incident occurred in Browns Farm in Hlungulu Road at 2.15am.

Fire crews were alerted to this call and were told an informal structure was ablaze.

The fire claimed the life of a man, who sustained fatal burn wounds, while a woman was treated on scene and transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment of her burn wounds.

Carelse said both scenes were handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a well-known furniture factory in Victoria Road, Woodstock.

Carelse said fire crews received the emergency call at 11.02am.

“Salt River and Roeland Street fire station crews were dispatched to the incident.

“When the officer in charge arrived on scene he immediately called for additional resources,” Carelse said.

Crews from Brooklyn, Epping and Milnerton were dispatched to the scene to assist and the fire was contained by 1pm.

Caresle said crews remained on the scene for a considerable amount of time to ensure there were no flare-ups.

