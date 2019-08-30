Acting Western Cape police commissioner Sindile Mfazi on Friday welcomed the heavy sentences imposed on two rapists in the province this week. File picture.

Cape Town - Acting Western Cape police commissioner Sindile Mfazi on Friday welcomed the heavy sentences imposed on two rapists in the province this week, congratulating the detectives who secured the convictions. In a statement, provincial police said on two rapists, aged between 20 and 27, were sentenced in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday and Tuesday to 20 and 23 years in prison, respectively, for two separate rapes committed in 2011 and 2017.

Police spokesman, captain FC Van Wyk said Luwando Wagraya, 27, was convicted for the rape of a 20-year-old woman in May 2011. The woman was walking with a friend at around 9pm in Maroelra Street, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein when three males approached them and attempted to rob them.

The victim was dragged to nearby bushes while her friend managed to escape her attackers unharmed. The three men took turns raping the woman. All three suspects were traced, arrested and made their first appearance on July 26 the same year. The three were granted bail but failed to show up at their next expected appearance after which warrants of arrest were issues for them.

Wagraya was rearrested in 2017.

"One of the three suspects has since passed away with the other one still on the run," said van Wyk.

In a separate case, a 24-year-old male was convicted on Tuesday for raping a 15 year old girl at her home in Charles street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein on November 23, 2017. The man broke into the girl's house, threatened her with a knife and raped her.

Van Wyk said the convicted rapist cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.