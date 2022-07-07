Two Sea Point detectives in court facing corruption charges

Cape Town - Two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court where they face charges of corruption after a suspect reported them to the Anti-Corruption Investigating Unit (ACIU). Thembinkosi Kika and Noxolo Mashele-Deliwe have been charged with corruption after they were caught trying to accept a payment of R7 500 from a suspect who was arrested for possession of drugs.

After Ibrahim Finch’s motor vehicle was seized by police, Kika and Mashele-Deliwe are said to have approached him and asked for the money in return for the release of his vehicle. Finch then reported the request, which led to an undercover operation by the unit. At the time both Kika and Mashele-Deliwe were working as detectives at Sea Point police station. Following a directive from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office, Finch was then roped in by police in an operation which saw Kika caught red handed.

During the undercover operation, on August 30, 2021, Finch who was under constant surveillance, went to Kika’s office in Sea Point with the requested amount, supplied by SAPS finance. He was instructed to scratch his head once the transaction was done and did so under the watchful eyes of undercover detectives. When he came out of Kika’s office, Finch signalled detectives and the R7 500 was found in Kika’s jacket pocket. The two were arrested and charged with corruption and defeating the administration of justice.

They are out on R2 000 bail each and will return to court for trial on July 22.