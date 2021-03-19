Two sentenced to life imprisonment for Philippi farm attack in 2018

Cape Town - Two men received heavy sentences in the Western Cape High Court for their attack on a farm in Philippi in 2018. Sapho Mgxwati and Makwenkwe Tungela were convicted on two charges of murder, six charges of armed robbery, two charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and two charges of attempted murder. According to TimesLive, the duo were arrested in December 2018 after a shootout with police and were part of a group of 10 suspects who robbed a vegetable farm. The suspects are alleged to have posed as bulk vegetable buyers to the farm owner. The suspects then pulled out firearms, including an assault rifle and forced the farm owner to open the safe and stole the cash.

During their appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, the State prosecutor at the time told the court the farm foreman had died after allegedly being shot in the back by the robbers.

During the shootout, one of the robbers was killed. However, the rest of the group remain at large as they managed to flee in a white Toyota Avanza and a white VW Golf.

In a statement released by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said the sentences handed down were welcomed by the NPA.

He said Mgwati was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for the six counts of armed robbery, and five years imprisonment for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Ntabazalila said Tungela was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for the second murder, 15 years imprisonment each for six counts of armed robbery, 10 years imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder and five years each for two counts of the possession of illegal firearms.

“All the sentences will be running concurrently with the first sentence on both accused,” Ntabazalila said.

African News Agency (ANA)