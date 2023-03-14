Two shot and killed and another left injured in Khayelitsha, Site B

Cape Town - Police in Khayelitsha are investigating a shooting incident which left two people dead, and a third person seriously injured in QQ block, Site B. According to the Western Cape police, the incident took place on Monday evening, March 13.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said investigating officers who were called to the scene following the fatal shootings arrived to find a 32-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and an unknown male who was wounded. Twigg said: “Khayelitsha police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which left two people with fatal gunshot wounds and another person wounded in QQ Block, Site B, Khayelitsha. “Police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The male and female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the unknown man was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” he said.

Twigg revealed that police were still unclear about the motive for the fatal shootings but were following up on leads to ensure that the suspects were brought to book. “Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Twigg said. Last month National Police Minister Bheki Cele vowed to intensify intelligence-led operations to take down individuals or organised criminals hell-bent on terrorising communities.

Cele made the statement while delivering the crime statistics from October to December 2022. Commenting on the shooting incident, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that he was deeply disturbed by the occurrence of the fatal shooting, especially since the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2022/24 financial year showed that the murder rate decreased by 11,11% in Khayelitsha. Allen said: “We dare not allow increases to occur in this area, particularly since it was previously plagued by various incidents of murder, including mass murder.