Two shot dead and two others injured at ‘problem house’ in Bridgetown

Cape Town - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of two other people, including a woman, in Bridgetown, Athlone, at one of the so-called “problem houses” in the area over the weekend. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said on arrival police found the victims with gunshot wounds and two adult males were declared dead at the scene. Suspects were yet to be arrested, he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

CPF chairperson Sharon Classen said the location of the shooting was identified as a problem house – for noise nuisance and drug consumption – and that law-enforcement agencies recently raided the property and issued warnings to the property owner. “The forensic analysis of drugs, taken off the street, takes too long to ensure punishment is meted out to those found in possession of narcotics. “This delays prosecution. Drug lords know this and capitalise on the inefficiencies of the justice system.

“By the time the results of the drugs come back, the drug pedlars would have moved location and are not easily found to be brought before the court,” she said. Classen said the scourge of drugs destroyed families and ruined young lives and that communities needed to stand up against drugs and report suspicious activities in their areas. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.