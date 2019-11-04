The man and the woman, both 35, were expected to testify on Wednesday in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court against the suspects. The State alleges the five accused were responsible for the death of three men who were shot and killed during a robbery at a supermarket in Kalbaskraal on August 25.
At the time of the triple murder in August, property owner Moerat Tajoodien said everyone was shocked at what had happened.
“No one expected that such a tragedy would happen in Kalbaskraal,” Tajoodien said.
A family member of the witnesses said: “My niece identified the four suspects who allegedly belong to the Convict gang in Bellville South.