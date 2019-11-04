Two State witnesses in Kalbaskraal murder trial killed before testifying









Two State witnesses in the trial of five suspects implicated in a business robbery in Kalbaskraal near Malmesbury were killed and a third person injured. File picture Cape Town - Two State witnesses in the trial of five suspects implicated in a business robbery in Kalbaskraal near Malmesbury were killed and a third person injured on Friday night. The man and the woman, both 35, were expected to testify on Wednesday in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court against the suspects. The State alleges the five accused were responsible for the death of three men who were shot and killed during a robbery at a supermarket in Kalbaskraal on August 25. At the time of the triple murder in August, property owner Moerat Tajoodien said everyone was shocked at what had happened. “No one expected that such a tragedy would happen in Kalbaskraal,” Tajoodien said. A family member of the witnesses said: “My niece identified the four suspects who allegedly belong to the Convict gang in Bellville South.

“A fifth suspect was arrested later and she and her murdered boyfriend were supposed to take the stand on Wednesday.”

Community leader Henry Haas condemned the murders and expressed his concern that more alleged gangsters and drug dealers have since started moving to Kalbaskraal, Chatsworth and the surrounding areas.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “On Friday evening at about 9.30pm a 35-year-old male and female were shot and killed by two suspects at their Calabas Street residence in Kalbaskraal. The suspects fled the scene and are still at large. The circumstances are being investigated.”

Anyone with information can call their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

