Two Stellenbosch councillors die ‘from Covid-19’ within days of each other

Cape Town - Stellenbosch Municipality is mourning two of its councillors, the EFF’s Derrick Hendrickse, 55, and the DA’s Manie Pietersen, 64, after both died within days of each other from what one of their fellow councillors, Franklin Adams, said were Covid-19 infections. He said: “Both of them died from Covid-19.” Adams, from the Democratic New Civic Association (DNCA), who worked closely with Hendrickse on the council, said: “His death is a great loss for the town and local government.” A message of condolence from the municipality, published on Monday, January 4, the day he died, said: “Councillor Hendrickse was a formidable councillor whose work ethic was admired and respected by many residents of our municipality. He served as councillor in Stellenbosch from 2011.” EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said: “As a party we have lost a true leader of society and hard worker who always put the interest of the poorest of the poor at heart.

“He served the party with fearlessness, dignity and upheld the highest standards of the values of the party.”

“Today, as we reflect on his life, we also remember his favourite saying: In Skelmbosch, as he jokingly referred to the town, you must be white to be right. Hendrickse was a leader with foresight and a deep sense of justice for the oppressed.”

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 13, in Stellenbosch. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Councillor Pietersen, who died on Thursday, was elected to council in 2016 and has served as Mayco member for youth, sport and culture since November 2018.

Stellenbosch Mayor Gesie van Deventer said: “I am shattered and heartbroken that our dear councillor Manie passed away. He was one of the kindest, most dedicated, caring persons I have known.”

The council’s message of condolence said: “Councillor Pietersen was a passionate council member dedicated to the promotion of opportunities for the young people in our community. His passion and positive energy will be greatly missed.”

Asked about the council’s Covid-19 protocols, municipality spokesperson Mart-Marié Haasbroek said: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the municipality has implemented strict safety protocols. All staff and councillors have been issued with personal protective equipment, including masks and sanitisers.”

Cape Argus