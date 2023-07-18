Two suspects arrested after fatal chase by SAPS

Cape Town - Lansdowne Community Policing Forum chairperson Rafique Foflonker has called for residents to always give police officers time to do their jobs. This came after a shooting on Sunday night that involved members of SAPS and suspected hijackers.

Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said Grassy Park officers responded to a call about a hijacked vehicle. Shots were fired between the police and the suspects and one of the passengers in the private vehicle was killed. “Two suspects aged 37 and 32 were arrested on Sunday at about 6.20pm for attempted murder, attack on police, a suspected stolen vehicle, and possession of unlicensed firearms. “The arrest comes after Grassy Park police members received information about a hijacked vehicle. The police spotted the vehicle and gave chase, and one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the police and was shot at.

“A passenger was injured and died at the scene, and an inquest docket was opened for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.” Foflonker said the car was suspected to have been hijacked, either in Grassy Park or Philippi, but as the police were chasing the suspects they drove towards Lansdowne. “I am not sure where exactly the chase began but the car was not hijacked from our area. Yes, we have had such incidents or cases in the past, but currently I can boldly say there are fewer of these incidents happening in Lansdowne.”