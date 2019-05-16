File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Strides to control the commission of serious crimes in the Nyanga Policing Precinct continue to yield positive results. Early on Wednesday two suspects, 23 and 19-years-old, were arrested after they robbed a Plasma TV and DVD Player in Bristol Road in Browns Farm. The complainant was asleep when she heard a banging noise on her door and while checking two suspects, one armed entered the house and pointed her with a firearm and took the mentioned items.

Police immediately attended to the scene and the two were identified and later arrested. They will appear in court once charged.

In a similar incident a suspect, 21-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday after he stole a cellphone on Sunday about 03:00 in Abonwabisi Street in Nyanga. The complainant was also asleep when she heard people forcing the burglar gate open and when they entered the house they demanded money and cellular telephones.

The suspects fled and one of them was later arrested. The suspect is also linked to an armed robbery case where he robbed two cellular telephones from a victim who was walking in the same street. The arrest of his accomplice is eminent.

Meanwhile two suspects between 19 and 23-year-old, were expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court on Wednesday following their arrest on a case of rape in Browns Farm.

The two suspects, along with a third suspect - who is yet to be arrested - allegedly grabbed two teens, aged 14 and 16, while they were milling about at 8pm on Monday night.

When the victims hesitated the suspects threatened them with a firearm and took them to a shack where they repeatedly raped them. After the ordeal the victims went to their homes and the matter was reported to the police.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects.