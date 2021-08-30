Two suspects bust with drugs worth R160k just outside Oudtshoorn

Cape Town - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs after they were allegedly caught with drugs with an estimated street value of R160 000. In a statement released on Sunday, Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the two suspects, aged 33 and 35, were arrested by the police’s Rural Flying Squad on Friday.

He said that at about 6.20pm officers were conducting patrols along the N12 highway when they spotted a Mercedes-Benz en route to Oudtshoorn. Spies said officers noticed the occupants of the vehicle were acting suspiciously and threw parcels out of the moving vehicle. The officers pursued the vehicle and stopped it just outside Oudtshoorn.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered a consignment of crystal meth and mandrax tablets. “It was later established that the parcels which were dropped along the road also contained packets of mandrax tablets. The police seized the vehicle and confiscated 1 579 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R125 000 as well as 92 grams of crystal meth valued at over R35 000,” Spies said. He said the suspects are both from Thembalethu in George and face charges of dealing in drugs.