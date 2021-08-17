Two suspects busted with 68 bags of cannabis along the N1 in Paarl by Cape cops

Cape Town - Two suspects were arrested after they were allegedly found with 68 bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of R1.16 million on the N1 freeway in Paarl on Monday night. Members of the Western Cape detective unit reacted to information that a Toyota Quantum on the N1 was transporting a consignment of dagga (cannabis), destined for Cape Town.

SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the route was monitored and the vehicle was eventually spotted between Paarl and Klapmuts. The driver was instructed to pull over. “Upon searching the vehicle, a total of 68 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R1.16 million were seized. Two male suspects, aged 21 and 31, were arrested and detained. “Once charged, they are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on a charge of dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi said.

A total of 68 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R1.16 million were seized. Picture: SAPS A total of 68 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R1.16 million were seized. Picture: SAPS Over the weekend, the strategic deployment of the Rural Flying Squad along the Western Cape highways yielded positive results when they arrested six men suspected to be involved in illegal drug activities. The team were patrolling the N2 highway just outside Knysna on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at about 5.20am, when they noticed two men behaving strangely when police approached the hiking spot. The members proceeded with a search of the men when small quantities of tik (crystal meth) were allegedly found in their possession. The police confiscated the drugs and arrested the suspects, aged 29 and 33, on a charge of possession of drugs.

Later that day, the vigilant members followed up on information about drugs being consumed at a business in the main street of Knysna. A search of the premises ensued which led to the confiscation of eight bags of dagga. Two men, aged 27 and 33, were allegedly positively linked to the find. They were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. All the suspects appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 16, August 2021.