Two suspects under police guard in hospital after public interrupts their crime spree

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town are keeping two suspects under guard in hospital after they allegedly committed several crimes. The men are expected to appear in court once they have been discharged from hospital, police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement dated Sunday.

She said on Friday, police received a report about a robbery at a home in Muizenberg where two armed suspects stole several items and tied the 82-year-old homeowner with cable ties before fleeing the scene. The two allegedly went on to rob another person of their cell phone close by. In St James, they attempted to hijack a vehicle driven by a woman, but members of the public intervened. The suspects then tried to hijack the vehicle of a motorist who was among those who came to the woman’s rescue.

Two suspects have been apprehended following a spate of alleged crimes perpetrated in the Muizenberg area. Photo: SAPS “A third vehicle rammed into the second vehicle knocking one suspect down,” said Potelwa, adding that he sustained serious injuries. The other suspect fled from the scene, dropping a firearm in a nearby bush in the process. He was subsequently arrested later.

Police recovered a firearm ditched in a bush by one of the suspects. Photo: SAPS Inside one of the vehicles the suspects attempted to hijack, police found several of the items stolen from the elderly homeowner’s home, including jewellery, foreign currency, a cell phone and a firearm. Potelwa said the suspects, in their 20s and 30s respectively, faced charges of house robbery, pointing a firearm, armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The pair has been linked to gangs in the area.