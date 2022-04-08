Two taxi drivers shot dead in Bloekombos

Cape Town - Police are probing the murder of two taxi drivers who were shot and killed by unknown assailants in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. The incident occurred just after 7.30pm on Wednesday, said Kraaifontein police, who had since opened an investigation registering two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surround a shooting incident on April 6 in Jackson Masala Street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Two men, aged 35 and 50, were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. “A third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot and wounded. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled and have yet to be apprehended.” The incident occurred almost three weeks after the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association marched to the Premier’s office in the CBD to hand over a memorandum of grievances regarding issues affecting the taxi industry, such as the impoundment of taxis, and unfair requirements for releasing impounded vehicles.

Upon acknowledging receipt of the memorandum, the Department of Transport and Public Works said it was working on responding accordingly. Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said the department, after studying the memorandum, had responded accordingly. Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi said: “We received a response from the premier’s office. So far we are pleased with what they said. While we can’t discuss the specifics with the media as yet, everything seems to be well.”

Bakker also commented on the violent killing of the taxi drivers in Kraaifontein. He said crime and violence prevention fell under the mandate of law enforcement agencies. The department would not only continue to provide platforms for engagement, but would use mechanisms at its disposal, such as closing ranks and routes, and even suspending operating licences to support attempts at providing stability in the industry. [email protected]