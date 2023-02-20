Two teens busted after cat tossing video: ‘Causing suffering to an animal is a severe problem’

Cape Town - Inspectors of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA together with the City’s law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old boy together with his 18-year-old accomplice in Hanover Park after a video was circulated on social media showing the pair tossing a cat over a rooftop. Caught on camera, one teen was seen picking up the cat and tossing it over a rooftop while the other one is heard laughing while taking the video.

On February 8, while circulating the clip, the SPCA asked for the community’s assistance in locating the duo. According to SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, the community is fed up with animal abuse and other violence taking place – hence the arrests. “The two are not the owners of the cat. The cat, named Kittie, belongs to a neighbour who was apparently unaware of the happenings until the video was circulated on social media.

“The community provided us with the details. The community is fed up with animal abuse and other violence taking place. Kittie is currently in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, being monitored by our veterinarians. “It is a criminal offence to be cruel to any animal and cause unnecessary suffering. A person found guilty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 can be fined up to R40 000 and/ or 12 months imprisonment with a criminal record,” said Jaco. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “Causing pain and suffering to an innocent animal signifies a severe problem in our society. The increased violence committed daily across the Cape Flats, toddlers on numerous occasions having to witness death or the sight of a fellow neighbour bleeding out from a gunshot wound, all contributes to the degradation of our human values.