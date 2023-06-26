Two teens suspected to be behind robbery spree die in vigilante attack

Cape Town - Two teenagers suspected of a string of robberies were murdered in a vigilante attack at the weekend. They were assaulted and their bodies dumped along Old Faure Road near Burundi Farms, Mfuleni.

Police spokesperson November Filander said the boys would rob people and pawn the valuables for alcohol. “It is alleged that on Friday evening, a disturbing incident occurred in Mfuleni involving four boys from Khayelitsha who embarked on a robbery spree targeting unsuspecting victims. “Shockingly, these boys, who are scholars, exploited the end of the school term and completion of exams to engage in criminal activities.

“Their primary motive was to steal valuable items and exchange them for liquor with the intention of hosting a celebratory party. “Prior to this incident, the boys had already robbed three individuals earlier that same Friday.” Filander said residents apprehended the boys.

“They unleashed a severe assault on them, utilising stones, bricks, and sticks. “Tragically, two of the boys, aged 15 and 17, succumbed to their injuries and were discovered near the waterways in the early hours of Saturday morning, in the vicinity of Burundi Farms, Old Faure Road. “Two other boys managed to escape from the scene.

“The Mfuleni police station urges any witnesses or individuals with information pertaining to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. “We reiterate our stance against vigilantism and emphasise the importance of allowing the authorities to handle matters within the boundaries of the law. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate event. The Mfuleni police station remains committed to maintaining peace, enforcing the law, and ensuring the safety and security of our community.”