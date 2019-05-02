The grade 11 and 12 pupils were treated to a tour of Nelson Mandela's cell by, Itumeleng Makwela, who was a prisoner on the island in 1983. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Robben Island Museum will have separate prices for local and international visitors in order to attract more locals. The Museum announced it would be implementing a two-tier pricing system.

The chief financial officer, Blayne Crocker, said: “Based on an annual financial analysis, and in consultation with relevant stakeholders, Robben Island Museum management has taken the decision to introduce a different tier of tour prices for local and international visitors. We believe this decision will have a positive turnaround on our long-term financial sustainability as an organisation, while contributing to an increase in domestic visitors.”

The tour comprises a ferry return trip, transport on the Island, a guided tour of the Island, and a guided tour of the prison. Operationally, all these come at an annual cost increase and have an adverse effect on revenue.

“With such factors in mind, a different pricing structure that can provide for additional revenue that will meet our rising conservation needs, needed to be investigated. It is important that Robben Island Museum has the financial backing to maintain a high standard of excellence with our tour experience,” Crocker said.

The standard tariffs will be R550 ($40.35) for non-South African adults and R300 ($15.15) for non-South African children aged two to 18; R380 for South African adults and R200 for South African children aged two to 18.

According to the Robben Island Museum, the funds generated from tour fees are used to protect and preserve the island’s rich history as a world heritage site, which symbolises the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

The spokesperson, Morongoa Ramaboa, said: “Preserving Robben Island as a world-class heritage site requires a lot of effort to balance the conservation of the tangible heritage elements with the mission of increasing local access to the Island.”