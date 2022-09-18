Two Western Cape EMS officials die in crash on Wolseley Road

Cape Town – The Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) is mourning the death of two of its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials, who died in a car crash on Wolseley Road in Worcester. According to police, the accident occurred at about 6.50am when the ambulance the EMS officials were travelling in collided with a truck.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Initial reports of the incident indicate that an ambulance collided head-on with a truck. Both ambulance occupants succumbed to death, while the truck driver was being treated for his injuries. “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a culpable homicide vehicle accident,” Traut said. On Sunday morning, the Health and Wellness Department released a statement about the accident and extended its condolences to the loved ones of its two staff members who had died.

WCGH MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of two of our EMS officers early this morning in a collision on the Ceres/Wolseley Road.” “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of two of our EMS paramedics who died while on duty. This is an immense loss to the department and their families.” WCGH spokesperson Sandra Maritz said that the ambulance the officials were travelling in was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.

Story continues below Advertisement

Premier Alan Winde and Mbombo are expected to visit the EMS offices in Witzenberg today (Mon. “The department is grateful to the Witzenberg community for supporting the EMS service during this traumatic time and for their understanding of the loss to the health system,” Maritz said. [email protected]