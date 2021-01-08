Two women, man held for possession of drugs and firearm in Ocean View

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Two women were among four suspects arrested by the anti-gang unit deployed in Ocean View to combat violent crimes during the festive season. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspects were arrested for dealing and possessing illegal drugs, an illegal firearm, and live ammunition. “Making use of vital information about drugs at a house in Scorpio Road, police searched the residence and found a substantial amount of mandrax tablets and crystal meth. Two women aged 30 and a 29-year-old man were arrested for possession of drugs,” Potelwa said. In a separate incident, police arrested a 40-year-old man for the possession of an illegal firearm during a crime prevention operation. At a house in Andromeda Way, Ocean View, police found a .38 special revolver with ammunition concealed under the floor.

“The serial number of the firearm had been filed off. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested for illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The efforts of the members are applauded as they ensure Ocean View remains safe after the area recently experienced gang-related shooting incidents,” said Potelwa.

Ocean View community policing forum chairperson Mansoor Ismael said the community was pleased with the arrests because it meant more guns and drugs were being taken off the streets.

“As a community we are happy the police are ridding our streets of drugs and guns. It may seem like a small victory, but for us it’s positive step forward.”

Meanwhile, in Mitchell’s Plain, police arrested a 48-year-old man found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect was found with a 9mm pistol and tik.

In Pinelands, police apprehended and fined three suspects R2 000 each for contravening lockdown regulations.

The suspects, who were also found in possession of seven crates of alcohol, were apprehended by officers on patrol in Jan Smuts Drive, shortly after 10.30pm.

Cape Argus