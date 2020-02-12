Constable Godwin Bradley Barnard and Sergeant Isak Stefanus Hendricks were sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.
They were convicted on charges of possession of drugs and corruption pertaining to the transportation of drugs on behalf of drug lords in exchange for illegal gratification.
Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) had launched a special undercover operations to build a case against the officers in 2010.
Barnard and Hendricks were identified and, using registered agents, the Hawks then set a trap for the pair, who walked straight into it.