Two-year-old Bishop Lavis toddler stable after being shot five times in gang crossfire

Cape Town - A two-year-old toddler from Bishop Lavis is in stable condition at Groote Schuur Hospital after he was shot five times on Saturday afternoon. Caydon Jeffries was hit by bullets when caught in alleged gang crossfire while playing outside his home in Paulsberg Road. Caydon’s uncle Clement Sariels said following the doctor’s examination the family was told he was shot five times.

“He and his mother and my brother’s wife were sitting outside when random people came around the corner and started shooting at the two guys standing in front of the house. Caydon was playing next to them. “Initially, we thought no one was shot, but when his mother pulled him inside the house we realised there was blood gushing out of his neck. “He was taken to Elsies River Day Hospital then transferred to Groote Schuur Hospital as his condition was serious. After the doctors examined him we were told that he was shot five times,” he said.

Sariel said Caydon is stable at the moment and awake. “The doctors were looking to reduce swelling so that he can be operated on to remove the bullets. We are relieved as the family that his condition is improving and can’t wait for him to return home.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the unknown suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested. Swaartbooi said police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

“Bishop Lavis police attended to a complaint in Paulsberg Road on Saturday at around 3.50pm. Upon arrival they were informed that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment as a result of a gunshot wound sustained,” he said. Ward councillor Charles Esau, who visited the family, said rivalries between adults should never hurt innocent children. “Our children need to be protected at all times by the community and our different spheres of government. Unlicensed firearms do not belong on the streets and therefore I call on SAPS to act at as strongly as possible.