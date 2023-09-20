Two young designers from Cape Town launch clothing line in collaboration with Pick n Pay

Cape Town - Through a Futurewear programme sponsored by Pick n Pay Clothing, two young designers from Cape Town have collaborated with the brand, making clothes that will be seen in 40 Pick n Pay stores nationwide today. Cinani Nhlapo and Kiav Mitoo have come up with what will become a famous print and design at the stores.

The garments designed by Nhlapho, originally from Brits in North West Province, draw inspiration from the modern, resilient women of South Africa. They showcase versatile pieces that blend minimalism, functionality and style with an eco-friendly ethos. The silhouettes and fabric choices keep the shopper on-trend, not only with the look of the garments, but also with the global shift towards sustainability in fashion. They are tailored for everyday wear, cater for women from all walks and offer an authentic African aesthetic with a contemporary twist. Cinani Nhlapho said: “Coming to Cape Town during Covid-19, I did not know what was in store for me. I stumbled upon the Pick n Pay programme, and thought why not give it a try.

“We started with the collection last year around October or November, and it has been a nice process. “Fashion is so diverse, and what I thought I knew was different when you are designing for a big outlet – totally different from designing for one client. Everything is so particular, and I would love to do it again, and would encourage any young creative to grab the opportunity if it arises.” As a third-year student at Vega College, Cape Town, Mitoo, who’s responsible for the print on the garments, said designing and trying to find a perfect print was very strenuous.