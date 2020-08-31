Tygerberg Hospital honours dietitian Ilde Kellerman’s role in its Covid-19 fight

Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital has honoured Ilde Kellerman in its hero-amongst-us campaign which seeks to showcase an official’s achievements, abilities or personal qualities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital said that Kellerman provides an essential service to the public during these challenging times. As a dietitian in a tertiary hospital, Kellerman has worked in the Human Nutrition Department for 11 years.

“Nutrition is very important for optimal recovery both during and after hospitalisation. This is especially true for the critically ill ICU patient where patients are bedridden and ventilated.

“Within the ‘new normal’ of Covid-19-related challenges, nutrition becomes even more important as a part of the healing process. And this links with her passion for nutrition promotion,“ the hospital said in a statement.

“Imagine trying to eat when you are severely short of breath, extremely scared of the unknown, not being able to see your family and friends whilst struggling to swallow. When everything tastes like nothing, one can imagine why Covid-19 patients don`t eat well,” said Kellerman, who resides in Bellville.