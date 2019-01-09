The patient registered as Emergency Zulu-December. Picture: Supplied/Rozaun Botes

Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital is looking for help in identifying an unknown male patient who was admitted on Day of Goodwill last year. "We are looking for the family of a confused male patient, registered as Emergency Zulu-December," hospital spokesperson Rozaun Botes said.

"He was admitted on the 26 th of December 2018. He is unable to provide any contact details, names or addresses of family members and friends," Botes said.

Please contact: Anthony Francis – (021) 938 5684/4164 or

— Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) January 9, 2019

"Any person having information on Emergency Zulu-December, please contact:

Social Worker

Mr Anthony Francis – (021) 938 5684/4164

The Sister in charge of Ward J7

Ms Belinda Lindenberg - (021) 938 5011/5015/5684"

Tygerberg Hospital has seen a number of unknown patients admitted and often issues pictures of people in order to help track down their families.

