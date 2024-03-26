U-Turn opens new support facility in Strand

The launch of the Homeless Support Centre in Strand is another step in U-turn Homeless Ministries’ commitment to combat homelessness. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the organisation’s mission to champion the plight of the homeless and offer transformative rehabilitation solutions.

The new Support Centre in Strand is the latest addition to U-turn’s operations in the province, which have been running successfully for 27 years. U-turn has established itself as a place of hope and support for individuals experiencing homelessness in both the Western Cape and Gauteng. Valerie Govender, chief communications officer at U-turn Homeless Ministries, says this is a reflection of their commitment to “supporting the homeless on their journey towards independence and stability”.

Govender says clients will receive the holistic support they need to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society. “We believe in the transformative power of rehabilitation and are committed to helping individuals break free from the cycle of homelessness,” she said. Through a special 4-phased rehabilitative process, U-turn has achieved an impressive success rate, with almost 90% of homeless individuals remaining sober, housed and employed following the completion of the U-turn programme.

“There are several homeless hot spots across the city and we are excited to be operational in another area identified as a hot spot,” Govender said. “Through our unique approach and the unwavering support of generous donors, we are confident that the Homeless Support Centre in Strand will serve as a beacon of hope for those in need.” The launch of a new Homeless Support Centre in Strand is another step in U-turn Homeless Ministries' commitment to assist those living on the street. pic supplied The Homeless Support Centre was officially launched in Strand on March 14.