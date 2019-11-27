The Ubuntu Circle of Courage is a Blue Downs-based NGO that aims to reduce the number of hungry and disadvantaged individuals living on the street. Picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Ubuntu Circle of Courage, a Blue Downs-based NGO that aims to reduce the number of hungry and disadvantaged individuals living on the street, believes the goal for homeless shelters should be to reintegrate homeless people with their families. The organistion was started in 2014 by Jantjie Booysen. It accommodates 15 men and provides a place to sleep, ablution facilities and meals. It also co-ordinates different personal and skills development programmes with the goal of alleviating poverty in communities that surround Blue Downs.

Booysen said: “I worked for the City of Cape Town for 14 years as an assistant professional officer, working with people on the street, and so my passion for helping the homeless was born. I started the organisation in 2014, and roped in Abedah Lawson in 2015, because she was also doing community work and I felt that having her as part of the organisation would be beneficial to this venture.”

Booysen said the NGO also provided fatherhood, teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse programmes to residents in need. “We also offer skills development programmes such as brick-laying and computer skills.”

The Ubuntu Circle of Courage is in partnership with the City. Some of the people who are on the Expanded Public Works Programme, which offers short-term employment to residents as they carry out socially useful activities, stay at the shelter.