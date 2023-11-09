UCT academics in consortium to drive data-focused healthcare solutions

Cape Town – University of Cape Town (UCT) academics are part of the Data Science for Health Discovery and Innovation in Africa (DS-I-Africa) Consortium’s third meeting which is underway in Kigali, Rwanda. The significant event promises to foster collaboration and innovation in the field of data science and health across Africa.

This in-person meeting convened on Friday, 3 November and will end on Thursday, 9 November 2023. It is an exceptional gathering of over 250 researchers and stakeholders, both from Africa and around the world, who are eager to exchange ideas, showcase their groundbreaking work, and drive the future of data-driven healthcare solutions. DS-I Africa – launched in September 2021 through funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH) Common Fund – and 11 other NIH institutes, centres, and offices, have been at the forefront of advancing data science capacity and fostering data-driven healthcare solutions in Africa.

The programme started with 19 funded projects and has recently grown to support 38 projects in 21 countries across the continent. Michelle Skelton, the project lead for the DS-I Africa Coordinating Centre at UCT, expressed her enthusiasm. "The next few days here in Kigali are earmarked for our data science community to reconnect and plan for the future of data-centred healthcare."