UCT addressing 11 alleged perpetrators of GBV and homophobia

Cape Town - It has prioritised dealing with the matter related to 11 alleged perpetrators of gender-based violence and homophobia, UCT says. Eleven alleged perpetrators, all UCT students, were removed from the university’s leased off-campus residence, Roscommon House, on May 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Student Representative Council (SRC) was called in to attend to a gender-based violence protest at the mixed residence, located in Claremont. The 11 students were subsequently removed from the premises. The university said a wide range of support services has been and continues to be provided by the Department of Student Affairs and the Office for Inclusivity and Change (OIC).

The OIC is responsible for investigating matters relating to gender-based violence and inclusivity. “The alleged perpetrators were moved from the residence on the day the matter came to light. Formal proceedings are yet to be instituted as the survivors are yet to make any statements,” UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said. UCT was made aware of the matter on May 18, and facilitated the removal of nine of the students from the residence.

Story continues below Advertisement

The other two students were unaccounted for at the time. The university’s Students Wellness Service (SWS) remains available to the affected students and there has been intervention from UCT’s OIC in the matter. Previously, Moholola said: “The UCT executive views the issues raised in a serious light and will work with the SRC and all the relevant stakeholders to address these. “The executive commits to addressing all issues to ensure a conducive and safe environment for UCT students, and will continue supporting the affected students through internal structures such as the OIC and SWS.”

Story continues below Advertisement

UCT Student Representative Council secretary Katleho Cathy Mthenjane said the 11 alleged perpetrators were classified as either rapists, sexual harassers, or homophobes. “The university organised transport and accommodation for the alleged perpetrators upon the students’ demand to remove them from the residence space to preserve the safety of students.” [email protected]