In this picture: Ouma Griet Jantjies, one of the last 5 remaining spekers of the N/uu laguage, is laid to rest in a traditional ceremony in Upington. Piet Arendse starts the ceremony by starting a fire the traditional way. Picture Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Cape Town - UCT plans to offer a short course on Khoekhoegowab, the indigenous Khoisan language, through its Centre for Extra-Mural Studies. UCT’s Multilingualism Education Project co-ordinator in the Centre for Higher Education Development (Ched), Mbulungeni Madiba, said the first course runs from this month to August.

EMS director Medee Rall said the bigger plan was for Khoe- khoegowab to become a fourth language at UCT after Xhosa, English and Afrikaans.

The announcement was made at Ched’s Africa Day celebration on May 21, which also marked the UN International Year of Indigenous Languages.

The event formed part of a university-wide Africa Month series of lectures, seminars and panel discussions.

Khoisan heritage activist Bradley van Sitters said that unfortunately many of the continent’s indigenous languages, such as the Khoisan’s Khoekhoegowab spoken by the Nama, Damara and Haillom ethnic groups, were endangered.

“Colonialism was one of the main causes of this decimation,” he said.

“We cannot celebrate things that are African without celebrating the languages. One-third of the world’s 6000 languages are spoken in Africa,” Van Sitters said.

He said the different names given to Africa, its settlements, rivers and natural features, and even its people, had a multilayered history that reflected the different indigenous languages spoken through time, “many now lost and others on the brink of extinction”.

UCT announced during its Africa Month celebrations the addition of Khoekhoegowab, the indigenous Khoisan language, to its multilingual short courses. Read more: https://t.co/m57behMpJg pic.twitter.com/r4LVjmxwA6 — UCT (@UCT_news) May 24, 2019

Chief Tania Kleinhans-Cedras said the idea of the university to offer a course on Khoekhoegowab was good for the university. “The university will benefit from it. How will that benefit us as Khoisan community?

“I wish UCT could help us to enforce a change in the country’s legislative agenda, to recognise our language. Not to water down the significance of the language,” she said.

UCT Student Representative Council chairperson Asanda Lobelo said: “As the SRC who believe in decolonisation and addressing the injustices of the past, it is important that we note UCT’s unique history and how this land was integral in the displacement of the indigenous people”.

[email protected]