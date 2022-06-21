UCT asks the public to help with restoring Jagger Library

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has taken an unusual approach to restoring its Jagger Library by calling on the public to get involved. The university has invited the public to participate and collaborate in the rebuilding project, with a number of Jagger Library workshops to be held tomorrow and on Friday.

On April 18 last year, despite valiant firefighting efforts, many stood and watched in disbelief as flames engulfed the library, which houses valuable and historic collections. The building was constructed in the 1930s, and served originally as the main library, then as a short loans centre, and most recently, from 2000 to 2011, as the reading room of the African Studies Library. A Jagger Fire and Recovery Collection website was launched on UCT Libraries’ digital showcase platform, Ibali, providing a look at disaster recovery.

Looking back one year later, Libraries executive director Ujala Satgoor said in a statement: "By being focused and strategic about our needs and requirements, we relocated to new premises; consolidated all our dispersed materials to a single location; continued with remedial conservation by staff, an international visiting conservator, and interns; re-organised the thousands of crates into collections; commenced the transfer of primary materials into new archival stationery; sourced additional funding for critical conservation equipment, shared expertise, digitisation of at-risk collections, and future capacity building; and commenced the re-building of the African Studies collection by re-shelving some of the salvaged and restored materials with the note 'survived the Jagger fire' on each bibliographic record." The outsourced restoration projects of rare and antiquarian books and monographs, and of audio-visual collections, are also under way.