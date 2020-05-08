UCT confirms its eighth Covid-19 case

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town has had one new positive Covid-19 case reported this week, after three successive weeks of no new infections. The university said the new case involves a staff member who is attached to a department that has been working remotely for at least the past six weeks. The relevant line managers are providing support to the staff member. The latest case means UCT has now had eight Covid-19 cases. Six of the eight individuals who previously tested positive have fully recovered (three students and three staff members).

Total reported UCT cases - Eight (five staff, three students)

Recoveries - Six (three staff, three students)

Active cases - Two (all staff)

UCT confirmed its first case of the coronavirus back on March 15.

At the end of April, the university said that approximately R6.8 million has been raised through the University of Cape Town Covid-19 emergency fund, with some of the crucial needs covered including a R16.4 million laptops purchase.

The funds raised have supplemented a separate R30 million UCT Council-approved fund to assist the university with responding to the pandemic.

Some of these generous donors to the Covid-19 emergency fund include African Bank (R100 000), Community Chest (R100 000), the Harry Crossley Foundation (R185 000), the Stella and Paul Loewenstein Trust (R50 000), the Ball family (R100 000), Mr Daniel Maseko (R100 000), Mr Trevor Norwitz (R100 000) and Willis Towers Watson (R600 000).

Numerous UCT alumni and staff members have also pledged support.