UCT council to meet over future of vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and student unrest

Cape Town - The council of the University of Cape Town has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday to discuss the confusion surrounding the future of vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and the ongoing unrest spearheaded by the SRC. This after a week of unrest at the university which saw the SRC attempting to shut down the institution on the first day of teaching and learning as it called for fee blocks to be lifted to assist unhoused students and allow for students who are academically eligible to register for the 2023 academic year.

In a statement on Friday, the SRC said vehicles and students would not be allowed on campus and that academic activity would not continue. Last Monday, the SRC called for students to stay away in solidarity as it protested over fee blocks, accommodation, and issues related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). NSFAS has capped allowances at private accredited accommodation at R45000. Later that day, the university announced that it had moved its teaching and learning programme online following “disruptions” by students, led by the SRC. Last week, the SRC blockaded roads and removed students from dining halls.

The SRC said an emergency council meeting had been scheduled for tomorrow. On Friday, UCT announced it was granted an interim interdict by the Western Cape High Court, which would take effect immediately, with UCT as the applicant, the SRC as first respondent and any student participating or intending to participate in unlawful conduct on UCT premises as second respondents. A rule nisi was issued, calling on the respondents to show cause on March 16 as to why the order should not be made final. In correspondence to the UCT community, council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama said: “While we seek solutions to student grievances over fee blocks and accommodation, we require the academic project to continue uninterrupted.

“We have secured an interdict to protect students and staff from disruptions and threats of violence. We had to act swiftly and decisively to restore calm and confidence in our university.” SRC president Hlengiwe Dube said the SRC was still engaging on the matter. The resumption of face-to-face learning and teaching had been scheduled to take place on Friday, however this was not possible due to the ongoing protests. Ngonyama also said the council would be meeting early this week to consider options and potential resolutions related to Phakeng.

A previous meeting was held on February 9 to discuss Phakeng and the “instability of the executive team” wherein certain resolutions were taken. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said it had noted media reports around the status of the vice-chancellor. “The university can unequivocally state that the vice-chancellor has not been suspended.”

Meanwhile, the Black Academic Caucus (BAC) has called for a multi-stakeholder forum, criticising the use of legal recourse. “As the BAC, we have seen how institutions use legal instruments to silence and brutalise students, forcing them into submission. The alarming implication of the interdict is securitisation of the UCT campus, through the presence of police. “We do not want to witness a repeat of the scenes that we were subjected to during the #Rhodesmustfall, #Feesmustfall and #Shackville protests. A university campus should not be a place that criminalises marginalised students facing difficult economic circumstances.”