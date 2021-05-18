UCT ’deeply disturbed’ by escalating violence in Israel, Palestine

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) is deeply disturbed by the escalating situation in the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

On Tuesday, the UCT executive encouraged both parties involved in the conflict to seek a lasting solution through peaceful negotiation and mediation.

“Our experience with the democratic transition in South Africa is a lesson about the power of empathy, negotiation and compromise.

“The escalating situation in Israel and Palestine thus serves as a reminder that intractable conflicts can only be solved through peaceful negotiation,” it said.

The executive reiterated comments shared in a previous statement made by the UCT council, at its meeting on March 30, 2019 when the council:

Reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the rights and freedoms of all people as universally recognised under international law.

Condemned any acts that violated the rights and freedoms.

Condemned the atrocities and human rights violations perpetrated in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and elsewhere in the world.

Called on all academics and academic institutions to support the resolution.

Reaffirmed UCT’s commitment to academic freedom but reserved the right to dissociate itself from those academics and academic institutions that support (directly or indirectly) the violation of human rights and/or enable the violation of human rights.

“In South African we had to imagine a post-apartheid South Africa. We had to ensure a non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous country after a long, protracted and violent history.

“It was only achieved through negotiation between freedom fighters and the government of the day,” the UCT executive said.

“Once again, like many people across the world, we call for an end to the violence and this seemingly intractable conflict.”

