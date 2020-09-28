UCT developing Khoisan language course over the next five years

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - UCT has announced that an undergraduate programme offering the Khoisan language Khoekhoegowab will be developed over the next five years. This after the university marked a milestone in its transformation journey with the launch of the Khoi and San Centre last week. According to UCT, the centre will foreground erased or marginalised indigenous knowledge, rituals, language and “ways of knowing” of the San and Khoi clans across the university and its communities, with many of their descendants still living across the Cape Flats. The new centre was launched virtually by vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng via a summer school webinar titled, Knowing on the wind - #oaba #ans. She said the centre aimed to become the foremost research centre of its kind, producing research of international standing and developing bespoke African philosophies and epistemologies through socially engaged research partnerships in San and Khoi studies. Phakeng said it would also develop a San and Khoi digital archive based on minoritised South African languages and host research fellows and visiting fellows to grow a strong cohort of PhDs in the field.

She said the launch was a moment to spiritually honour those whose ancestral land UCT occupied. “Their spiritual footsteps echo loudly through time in the caves of these mountains. Their knowledge resides deeply in the erased landscape and surrounding fynbos. This part of history was never part of the country’s narrative during apartheid," she said.

Phakeng said had it not been for Covid-19, the event would have been hosted in UCT’s Sarah Baartman Hall, renamed from Jameson Memorial Hall almost two years ago. June Bam-Hutchison of the Centre for African Studies (CAS) at UCT, said she was delighted that the archives - the languages, knowledge and rituals - of those who once lived on the slopes of the mountain were being made visible through the centre.

Tauriq Jenkins, chairperson of the A/Xarra Restorative Justice Forum at CAS, said the Sarah Baartman renaming process came with a promise. “What underpins this is the genuine and sincere continuing struggle of beginning to truly unpack the complexities of the wrongs of the past, but also beginning to uncover a narrative that reveals us as South Africans.”

Cape Argus