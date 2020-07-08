UCT finalises development of Covid-19 framework, adopts phased return

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - UCT says it has finalised the development of a Covid-19 framework to guide faculties and departments on a phased return to campus. Chief operating officer Reno Morar said the framework provides a way "we at UCT must work in our environment of the Cape metropolitan hotspot area as the Covid-19 pandemic remains a threat around the world". He said a limited number of staff and students would return to campus by invitation only. “Our guiding principle is the safety of students and staff members, and our families and friends, as we continue with our daily activities at work and in our communities. For this reason, there is a strict limit on the number of people who will be invited to return to campus. Those who have been invited to return will all be required to follow stringent hygiene and physical distancing rules,” Morar said. The university's phased approach would be based on the government and other relevant advisory organisations’ regulations, directives, guidelines and procedures.

“The pandemic may last well into late 2021, possibly even into 2022. The Cape metropolitan area has been declared a national hotspot for the pandemic and we are entering the season when peak numbers of infections are expected. It is anticipated that the peak period will last through July and August,” Morar said.

"We must do everything possible to keep our families and colleagues safe as we open our campuses in a phased manner.

"We need to do what we can to protect people who are especially vulnerable from coming into contact with the virus.”

UCT’s DA Students' Organisation chairperson Luke Albert said the proposed framework provided students with the opportunity to continue the academic year, without leaving those behind who haven’t the necessary resources.

Albert said the long-term implications of the virus would see the framework providing UCT with a “new normal” to continue its learning and operations.

[email protected]