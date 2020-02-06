UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the new branded vehicles would operate on campus and its fringes and patrol strategic routes to maintain visibility, and allow Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers quicker response times. “The officers will also continue to patrol other areas across campus to maintain maximum visibility,” Moholola said.
CPS manager Don Smith said: “These new vehicles will certainly make us more visible and increase our response capability to criminal and medical incidents.”
Moholola said: “The vehicles have been fitted with tracking devices, and will be equipped with an electronic patrol device to ensure that certain critical areas are checked regularly.”
He said further fittings would include dash cameras to record patrolled areas, and equipment to deal with medical emergencies, minor fires, traffic control in the event of accidents and other dangerous situations students and staff might face.