UCT has celebrated and honoured the legacy of the late cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi through a collection of projects. Picture: J'Enine May/UCT Cape Town - UCT has celebrated and honoured the legacy of the late cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi through a collection of projects under the banner of the Bongani Mayosi Legacy Project. These included the Library Project, the Mayosi Research collaborative, the Bongani Mayosi Foundation and a permanent exhibition of his work. The university launched the legacy project on Tuesday, which would have been Mayosi’s 53rd birthday, and in so doing marked the first of UCT’s annual lectures in his honour and the renaming of the health sciences library as the Bongani Mayosi Health Sciences Library. Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher. Reflecting on Mayosi’s legacy, UCT’s head of medical gastroenterology, Professor Mashiko Setshedi, said through the legacy project they reflected on his lived experience, “the values he subscribed to, and thank the universe for a life well lived”.

“Professor Mayosi’s most enduring legacy was his desire for excellence - he expected this of himself and of others. He lifted as he rose. Bongani’s legacy is expansive, it is in the way he lived his life, the things he did, the way he did them and the lasting impact they have had and continue to have, even after his passing,” Setshedi said.

The UCT libraries have also launched an open access bibliography of a compilation of Professor Mayosi’s published original research, opinion pieces, editorials, health reports and policy positions from 1989 to 2019.

UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the purpose was to assist in locating Professor Mayosi’s scholarship, and to share it with fellow researchers and the public.

UCT’s head of cardiology, Professor Mpiko Ntsheke, said with Mayosi’s death in 2018 at age 51, he left “a powerful legacy of contributions to society, many captured in this wonderful bibliographic compilation of his published original research”.

Ntsheke said it would be a fantastic resource for generations to come, and serve as a testimony to Mayosi’s achievements and accomplishments.

Shabalala said that through the Bongani Mayosi Legacy Project, the university believed his legacy would continue to have a long-term impact on the aspirations and success of African health sciences students, academics and researchers keeping alive his vision and principles as an inspiration to all.

[email protected]