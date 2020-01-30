These included the Library Project, the Mayosi Research collaborative, the Bongani Mayosi Foundation and a permanent exhibition of his work.
The university launched the legacy project on Tuesday, which would have been Mayosi’s 53rd birthday, and in so doing marked the first of UCT’s annual lectures in his honour and the renaming of the health sciences library as the Bongani Mayosi Health Sciences Library.
Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.
Reflecting on Mayosi’s legacy, UCT’s head of medical gastroenterology, Professor Mashiko Setshedi, said through the legacy project they reflected on his lived experience, “the values he subscribed to, and thank the universe for a life well lived”.