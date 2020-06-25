UCT investigates lecturer following allegations of sexual assault

Cape Town - A lecturer in the University of Cape Town's Actuarial Sciences department has come under fire following allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 2012. The allegations were levelled after UCT shared social media posts across their platforms recognising the lecturer's contribution to the Actuarial Science department on Wednesday. In response, a social media user alleged that the lecturer in question attempted to force himself on her in 2012. In a Twitter thread, the user explained that she knew the lecturer through mutual friends. He had allegedly offered her a lift home one night but drove past her stop and straight to his home instead. He then allegedly locked her in his home and tried to force himself on her. She said she was able to get away and call for help. "Tsi, I got sexually assaulted by this guy in 2012. He locked me in his house in Plattekloof and tried to force himself on me. Thankfully, I fought my way out and ran to the neighbours and got them to call my mom and the police got me. He refused to open when they arrived. Sies," the Twitter user commented. After her tweet went viral, she posted direct messages (DMs) from other women who allegedly had similar experiences with the same lecturer.

In response to the allegations, UCT removed their posts saying that the matter was being "urgently" investigated.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the university was investigating allegations of gender-based violence made on social media against a lecturer.

"The incident has been reported to the Office for Inclusivity and Change (OIC) as per the university’s commitment to responding to allegations of this nature," Moholola said.

He said the OIC has made contact with the survivor and would work with her and other relevant authorities to support and advise the complainant.

"UCT reiterates that the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ is applicable in this matter. All staffing matters must be managed through fair processes in accordance with the university’s policies and legislation. UCT’s Human Resources department is leading this process," he said.

Moholola said the university would continue to contribute to all efforts to rid society of the scourge of gender-based violence, particularly when allegations surface during a period in which it appears so pervasive throughout the country.

