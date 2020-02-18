After the Mathematics 1 (MAM1000W) lecture, students complained to their lecturer about the overcrowding.
The lecturer wrote to the students and encouraged them to tweet their complaints to the vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng at @FabAcademic.
Phakeng took to the social network and apologised for the overcrowding, and said: “Dear students, due to the high demand for the opportunity to study at UCT we’ve enrolled more students than some of our lecture rooms can accommodate. We’re sorry that you have to deal with this. We note your concerns about overcrowding and are attending to it. Thanks for your patience.”