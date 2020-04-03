UCT offers laptops to students in need amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - UCT plans to distribute laptops to students in need, to help them continue academic work during the national lockdown. The university’s leadership has asked all students to complete the Student Access Survey, asking questions about the conditions where they are now living and how those conditions will affect their ability to study. UCT deputy vice-chancellor for transformation, Professor Loretta Feris, said it was very important that students provided them with the information requested in the survey. “The sooner the university receives your reply, the sooner we can process the students who need help.” UCT deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalisation, Professor Sue Harrison, said: “As you will understand, due to both cost and availability UCT cannot distribute computers to all the students who do not have devices, including those who had them but lost them through theft or an accident.”

Harrison said for this reason, it was necessary to develop criteria and special conditions for allocating the limited number of computers that were available. The overarching criteria should be financial need.

The laptops to be distributed would be allocated only to students under a certain categories, included undergraduate South African students who are on financial aid or are eligible for financial aid and are living in South Africa.

She said the computers would be loan laptops – not a donation – and should be returned to UCT at the end of the 2020 academic programme.

“If the laptop is returned after the 2020 academic programme, there will be no cost to the student. The laptops will be issued to students at a cost of R4 150 that will serve as a deposit, to be charged to the student’s fee account. This charge will be reversed once the laptop is returned after the completion of the 2020 academic programme,” Harrison said.

UCT deputy vice-chancellor for Teaching and Learning, Associate Professor Lis Lange, said to make it possible to allocate the laptops, “UCT needs to cross-check the information we have from Financial Aid, the Postgraduate Office and the faculties with the information we are asking from you in this survey.”

Lange said while UCT understood the difficulties faced by students who were living in neighbouring countries in the Southern African Development Community, “we regret that UCT is unable to provide laptops to foreign students in those countries”.

