UCT online high school gets its first principal, Yandiswa Xhakaza

Cape Town - The recently launched UCT online high school is today expected to announce Yandiswa Xhakaza as its director and principal. Xhakaza has come from leading a national literacy organisation, the Nal’ibali Trust, where she served as a chief executive.

The online high school in partnership with the Valenture Institute, an education technology company that has developed its own proprietary online model, was launched virtually in July. Xhakaza said online education in their context would always come with its own fair share of challenges as a developing country. She said the digital divide was significant and had to work around the digital barriers such as poor network coverage, data costs, access to devices and computer literacy to mention a few.

“This is exactly the type of challenge I am excited about, because when we get this right, it will be a massive win for all of us,” she said. Xhakaza is expected to begin her tenure as the director and principal of the UCT Online High School from November, ahead of its first official cohort, cementing her role as its leader from an early onset. UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng welcomed Xhakaza's appointment, saying she embodies what they as an institution stand for: building an inclusive society using the knowledge and resources that they possess.