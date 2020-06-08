UCT 'opens can of worms' over research on black students, biological sciences

Cape Town - UCT has been accused of censoring its own academics after the university condemned a research paper authored by Nicoli Nattrass on why black students did not take up biological sciences. DA spokesperson on higher education, science and technology Belinda Bozzoli called on UCT to retract its reaction to Nattrass’ research paper “Why are black South African students less likely to consider studying biological sciences?”. “UCT perhaps does not realise the can of worms it has opened by failing to defend a researcher. The management of a University has no business doing this and UCT must bring this to a close immediately,” Bozzoli said. She said the rights of Nattrass were severely undermined by the university when they condemned her research to be flawed and used Twitter to hang her out to dry in public, allegedly due to pressure by the Black Academic Caucus (Bac) and student activists at UCT. The university’s spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the UCT executive was concerned that the paper has methodological and conceptual flaws that raised questions about the standard and ethics of research at UCT.

“The paper is constructed on unexamined assumptions about what black people think, feel, aspire to and are capable of. The commentary by Natrass offers an example of research that is unable to examine the historical and ideological roots of academic disciplines and that is equally unaware of the role that power differentials have in closing or opening possibilities and choices in the life of individuals and communities.”

Moholola said the paper was “offensive to black students”, black people in general and to any academic who understood that the quality of research was inextricably linked to its ethical grounding. He said the executive distanced itself from the content of the paper.

In a letter to the UCT executive, Nattrass questioned the university on their statements saying that her paper has methodological and conceptual flaws. “I note that the executive arrogated to itself the right to pass summary judgement on my Commentary without ever asking me to respond to criticisms. Indeed, when I tried to discuss my response to the criticisms with the vice-chancellor, she told me that she did not want to debate.”

“I note that you have not replied to my requests for clarification on these issues. In reaching its conclusions on my Commentary, the executive has been neither rigorous nor respectful.”

Bac said the university, the responsible faculty ethics committee and the South African Journal of Sciences had to explain why they allowed such harmful research to be conducted and the results published. “If the clearly bad science in this paper is used by white supremacists in promoting their agendas it’s on you. And therefore, we strongly call upon the South African Journal of Sciences to withdraw this paper from the journal.”

