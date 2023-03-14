UCT protesters case postponed until April after Wynberg court appearance

Cape Town - The two University of Cape Town (UCT) students arrested during protests on campus over fee blocks made a second court appearance on Monday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the two students charged with the contravention of a court order and assault appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

The students were arrested last week, following an intensified protest led by the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC), calling for fee blocks to be lifted so as to allow academically eligible students to register to study. Ntabazalila said bail was set at R1 000 each and the case was postponed until April 21 for further investigation. On February 17, the university was granted an interim interdict by the Western Cape High Court that took effect immediately. The order immediately saw police and law enforcement on campus to ensure compliance with the high court order.

On Monday, the university’s shuttle services were non-operational due to “disruptions” at the P4 area, UCT said. On Sunday, council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama said that there had been a commitment between UCT management and the SRC to engage in an “externally facilitated mediation”, which would be commencing as a matter of urgency. Peace marshals would also be deployed on campus “as necessary”. Meanwhile, the council announced that scientist and Professor Emeritus Daya Reddy has been appointed as interim vice-chancellor after the departure of former vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Daya Reddy. Bremner Building. 11 March 2008. Photo: Katherine Traut/UCT UCT said the decision was made at a special council meeting on March 6, after consultation with the UCT senate on March 2, and after seeking advice from the institutional forum on March 3. Ngonyama said Reddy would officially assume office today, and will hold this position until a new vice-chancellor is appointed. Reddy has served previously as dean of the faculty of science for seven years, and Centre for Research in Computational and Applied Mechanics director from 1999 to 2021. He had also assumed the role of acting deputy vice-chancellor on three occasions, and served three terms on council as a member elected by the senate.